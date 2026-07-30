Grand Canyon Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Thursday reported earnings of $45.9 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Thursday reported earnings of $45.9 million in its second quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $264 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Grand Canyon Education expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.68 to $1.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $268.5 million to $270.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Grand Canyon Education expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.69 to $3.79 per share, with revenue ranging from $324 million to $329 million.

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