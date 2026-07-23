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Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 23, 2026, 9:48 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 2 cents at $4.60 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $7.05 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.39 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 1 cent at $12.32 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.08 cent at $2.23 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.18 cents at $3.40 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.23 cent at $1.01 a pound.

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