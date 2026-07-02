Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 1 cent at $4.22 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 1.25 cents at $5.91 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 2.75 cents at $2.69 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.26 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $2.42 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.9 cent at $3.65 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.02 cent at $.93 a pound.

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