Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 2.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 2.75 cents at $4.46 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 3.5 cents at $6.63 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 2.25 cents at $3.12 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 3 cents at $11.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 2.47 cents at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.12 cents at $3.47 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 2.15 cents at $.98 a pound.

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