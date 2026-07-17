Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 2 cents at $6.73 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.47 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $11.95 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.17 cent at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.08 cent at $3.47 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.22 cent at $1.00 a pound.

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