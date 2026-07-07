Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 2.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 2.5 cents at $4.43 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 1 cent at $6.05 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $2.95 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 19.75 cents at $12.00 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.85 cent at $2.38 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.03 cent at $3.61 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.27 cent at $.94 a pound.

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