Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.52 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 1.5 cents at $6.62 a bushel. Sept. oats was unchanged at $3.15 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $12.10 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.27 cent at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.5 cents at $3.40 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $1.03 a pound.

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