Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.52 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $6.79 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.33 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $12.19 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.68 cent at $2.26 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.48 cents at $3.48 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.63 cent at $1.02 a pound.

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