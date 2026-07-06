Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 5 cents at $4.30 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.90 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 17 cents at $2.69 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 7.5 cents at $11.39 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $2.39 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.32 cent at $3.60 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.