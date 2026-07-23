Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 3.25 cents at $4.63 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 11 cents at $6.95 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 7.25 cents at $3.32 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 3 cents at $12.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 2.15 cents at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 4.08 cents at $3.44 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.98 cent at $1.02 a pound.

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