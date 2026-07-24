Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 1.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 1.5 cents at $4.64 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 15.75 cents at $6.79 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 3.5 cents at $3.28 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 10 cents at $12.47 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 1.2 cents at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.8 cent at $3.46 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.7 cent at $1.03 a pound.

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