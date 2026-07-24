Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 1.5 cents at $4.62 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 1.5 cents at $6.95 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 1 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 0.75 cent at $12.37 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.48 cent at $2.26 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.23 cents at $3.45 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 0.05 cent at $1.02 a pound.

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