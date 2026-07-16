Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 5.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 5.75 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 2.75 cents at $6.74 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 12 cents at $3.47 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 8.25 cents at $11.94 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 3.62 cents at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 3.37 cents at $3.47 a pound. Aug. hogs was unchanged at $1.00 a pound.

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