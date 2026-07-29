Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.59 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 4.25 cents at $6.67 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.17 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 1.5 cents at $12.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.4 cent at $2.28 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.5 cent at $3.44 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $1.03 a pound.

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