Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 9.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 9.25 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 33.75 cents at $6.78 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 5.25 cents at $3.55 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 10.5 cents at $12.02 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 1.1 cents at $2.30 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.4 cents at $3.51 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 1.77 cents at $1.00 a pound.

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