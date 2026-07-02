Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 2.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 2.5 cents at $4.25 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.92 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 2.75 cents at $2.71 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 5.5 cents at $11.32 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 3.25 cents at $2.39 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 4.25 cents at $3.61 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.67 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.