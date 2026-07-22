Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 9.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 9.5 cents at $4.62 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 27.75 cents at $7.06 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 5.5 cents at $3.39 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 13.75 cents at $12.33 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 2.65 cents at $2.23 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 6.88 cents at $3.41 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.72 cent at $1.01 a pound.

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