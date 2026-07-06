Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 11 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 11 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 13.5 cents at $6.04 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 17 cents at $2.86 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 41.25 cents at $11.80 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.05 cent at $2.39 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.52 cent at $3.61 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.