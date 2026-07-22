Goosehead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.1 million.…

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $113.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSHD

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