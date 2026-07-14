Goldman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.63…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.63 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $20.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $14.47 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $38.43 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.34 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GS

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