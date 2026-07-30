GoDaddy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $240.1 million. The…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $240.1 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.22 billion to $5.26 billion.

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