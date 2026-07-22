Globe Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $287.7 million.…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $287.7 million.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $3.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.67 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.59 billion, which met Street forecasts.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.55 to $15.95 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GL

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