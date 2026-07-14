Global Education Communities: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Tuesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Global Education Communities Corp. (GECSF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $485,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period.

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