Getty Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $38.8 million, or 62 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $22.6 million, or 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $59.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.6 million.

Getty Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.52 to $2.54 per share.

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