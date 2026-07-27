German American Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.2…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.2 million.

The Jasper, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $126.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $100 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GABC

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