Generac Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $143.2…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $143.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC

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