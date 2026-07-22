Fulton Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $102.4 million.…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $102.4 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $507.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $367.9 million, also beating Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FULT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FULT

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