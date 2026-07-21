FS Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported net income of…

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.9 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.08 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

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