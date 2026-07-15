Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $903,000, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $63.2 million.

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