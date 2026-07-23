Freeport-McMoRan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $984 million. The Phoenix-based company…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $984 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $7.03 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.47 billion.

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