Forum Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported net income of $12.4 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported net income of $12.4 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Forum Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $245 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $910 million.

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