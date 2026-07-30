Forrester Research: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported net income of $15.3 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported net income of $15.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $350 million to $360 million.

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