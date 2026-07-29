FMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $186.6 million in its second…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $186.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $867.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $841.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $900 million for the fiscal third quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.19 to $1.49 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMC

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