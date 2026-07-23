FirstService: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.3 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.3 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSV

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