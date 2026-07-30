First Majestic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $109.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $415.5 million in the period.

First Majestic shares have declined almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 81% in the last 12 months.

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