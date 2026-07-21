First Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $76.5 million. The…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $76.5 million.

The Cincinnati-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $354.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $265.3 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

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