First Commonwealth Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $44.6 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $186.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $139.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.2 million.

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