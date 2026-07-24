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First Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2026, 4:54 PM

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported profit of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.43.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCAP

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