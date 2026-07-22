First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported profit of…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported profit of $218.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $2.08 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

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