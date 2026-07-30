Federal Signal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $86.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $670.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669.6 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.12 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS

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