Fairfax Financial Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FRFHF) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.39 billion in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $63.38.
The financial services holding company posted revenue of $8.19 billion in the period.
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