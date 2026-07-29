Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $237.2…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $237.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $10.45. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $12.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.02 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $674.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $679.3 million.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $42.43 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO

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