F5: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $208.2 million. On…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $208.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $3.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.98 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $865.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $832.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.14 to $4.26.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

F5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.21 to $17.33 per share.

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