Exxon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $14.53…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $14.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.52 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.68 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $116.02 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.8 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

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