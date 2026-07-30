Exponent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported net income of $29.4…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported net income of $29.4 million in its second quarter.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $171.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $148.9 million.

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