Eversource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $53.7 million. The…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $53.7 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

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