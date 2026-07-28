Enphase Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $36.1 million.…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $291.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $320 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENPH

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