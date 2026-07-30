Emcor Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $403.7 million.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $403.7 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $9.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.23 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $5.15 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.73 billion.

Emcor Group expects full-year earnings to be $32 to $33.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $20 billion to $20.5 billion.

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