Eaton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $821 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $821 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $8.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.46 to $3.56.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.40 to $13.60 per share.

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