Dow Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $721 million. The…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $721 million.

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $12.09 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.04 billion.

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